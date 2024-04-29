Previous
All She Could Eat by narayani
All She Could Eat

The girls were a bit worried, Kyle wasn’t concerned at all. Max (the dog) went out in sympathy - didn’t eat at all and stayed in bed with me all day. ❤️🐶
narayani

After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
