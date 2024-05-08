Previous
Max

Spent the day preparing for the weekend…
8th May 2024 8th May 24

narayani

ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
735% complete

Desi
Preparing for the weekend already? Must be a big one coming up... Lovely Max portrait
May 8th, 2024  
narayani ace
@seacreature I’m part of an art event that’s on this weekend. (And decided to include more of Max’s gorgeous ears - which do you prefer?)
May 8th, 2024  
