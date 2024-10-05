Previous
Next
Gifts by narayani
Photo 2835

Gifts

I haven’t worn bracelets for years but was recently given these. One from a friend just back from Ireland and I’m sure you can guess who made the other ❤️
5th October 2024 5th Oct 24

narayani

ace
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone....
776% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Such beautiful colours, he did a good job ;-)
October 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise