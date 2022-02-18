Previous
Next
Lorelai tried salami! by nicoleratley
16 / 365

Lorelai tried salami!

She’s never been a big meat-eater, but today she had two slices of uncured salami! I’m so proud of her for trying new foods.
18th February 2022 18th Feb 22

Nicole Ratley

@nicoleratley
My name is Nicole, and I live in Conroe, Texas with my husband and two-year-old daughter. We also live with my mother, step-father, sister, five...
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise