Princess Genevieve! by nicoleratley
Princess Genevieve!

This is our eldest cat, Genni. We found her with a broken tale outside our first apartment. She’s been all snuggles the past few days. We’ve had her for a happy eight years!
20th February 2022 20th Feb 22

My name is Nicole, and I live in Conroe, Texas with my husband and two-year-old daughter. We also live with my mother, step-father, sister, five...
