Neff loving on me before nap time. by nicoleratley
30 / 365

Neff loving on me before nap time.

Our little middle cat, Neff, was snuggling my foot when we laid down for nap time. It was the foot that I just had a minor procedure on, hence the Pokémon bandaid.
4th March 2022 4th Mar 22

Nicole Ratley

@nicoleratley
My name is Nicole, and I live in Conroe, Texas with my husband and two-year-old daughter. We also live with my mother, step-father, sister, five...
