It really does take a village to raise a child. by nicoleratley
36 / 365

It really does take a village to raise a child.

My mother helps Sequoia give our daughter, Lorelai, her daily injections almost every night when I’m busy working. Here they are putting a crayon bandaid on her hip. She’s a handful, and my mother, sister, and step-father always help us out.
10th March 2022 10th Mar 22

Nicole Ratley

@nicoleratley
My name is Nicole, and I live in Conroe, Texas with my husband and two-year-old daughter. We also live with my mother, step-father, sister, five...
