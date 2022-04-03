Previous
Lorelai and Oscar! by nicoleratley
60 / 365

Lorelai and Oscar!

Sequoia and I won Lolo an Oscar the Grouch at the fair (I beat him). She’s been sitting him with her Elmo and Cookie Monster. So sweet!
3rd April 2022 3rd Apr 22

Nicole Ratley

@nicoleratley
My name is Nicole, and I live in Conroe, Texas with my husband and two-year-old daughter. We also live with my mother, step-father, sister, five...
