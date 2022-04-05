Previous
Next
Happy Birthday, Uncle John! by nicoleratley
62 / 365

Happy Birthday, Uncle John!

We got to go to his work and watch him open presents from my amazing sister, Michelle! Then we all enjoyed his second cake of the day. Thank you for being a good boyfriend to my sister and a sweet uncle to Lorelai!
5th April 2022 5th Apr 22

Nicole Ratley

@nicoleratley
My name is Nicole, and I live in Conroe, Texas with my husband and two-year-old daughter. We also live with my mother, step-father, sister, five...
17% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise