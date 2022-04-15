Sign up
72 / 365
Lolo pampering Fleet.
Lorelai has a stuffed fox with a bandana from Prescott, AZ. She put the neck warmer around him and was pretending to give him something to drink out of her Baby Shark cup!
15th April 2022
15th Apr 22
Nicole Ratley
@nicoleratley
My name is Nicole, and I live in Conroe, Texas with my husband and three-year-old daughter. We also live with my mother, step-father, sister, five...
Tags
family
,
texas
,
fox
,
toddler
,
arizona
,
prescott
,
“baby
,
shark”
,
conroe
,
“fleet
,
foxes”
