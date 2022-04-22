Previous
Breakfast with Grandma Adonya! by nicoleratley
79 / 365

Breakfast with Grandma Adonya!

Lorelai is so lucky to have three doting grandmothers. Today we had breakfast with Grandma, and Lorelai ate the whipped cream off her Mickey Mouse pancake.
22nd April 2022 22nd Apr 22

Nicole Ratley

@nicoleratley
My name is Nicole, and I live in Conroe, Texas with my husband and three-year-old daughter. We also live with my mother, step-father, sister, five...
