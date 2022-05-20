Previous
My crazy girl! by nicoleratley
107 / 365

My crazy girl!

Today she wore a cute little tunic that Grandma Adonya bought her. I love her silly face in this picture!
20th May 2022 20th May 22

Nicole Ratley

@nicoleratley
My name is Nicole, and I live in Conroe, Texas with my husband and three-year-old daughter. We also live with my mother, step-father, sister, five...
29% complete

Photo Details

