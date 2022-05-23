Previous
Crab-walking. by nicoleratley
110 / 365

Crab-walking.

Lorelai started crab-walking in front of me while I was working, and I thought it was hysterical!
23rd May 2022

Nicole Ratley

@nicoleratley
My name is Nicole, and I live in Conroe, Texas with my husband and three-year-old daughter. We also live with my mother, step-father, sister, five...
