Video chatting with my baby. by nicoleratley
Video chatting with my baby.

We were both sick, and I was missing her so much. I got this cute screenshot of her smiling. My sweet girl.
8th June 2022 8th Jun 22

Nicole Ratley

@nicoleratley
My name is Nicole, and I live in Conroe, Texas with my husband and three-year-old daughter. We also live with my mother, step-father, sister, five...
