Lolo finally trying her candy shark I got her! by nicoleratley
Lolo finally trying her candy shark I got her!

After over a week of us battling a stomach bug, Lorelai felt well enough to try this gummy shark that I was so excited to buy for her. She loved it!
13th June 2022 13th Jun 22

Nicole Ratley

@nicoleratley
My name is Nicole, and I live in Conroe, Texas with my husband and three-year-old daughter. We also live with my mother, step-father, sister, five...
