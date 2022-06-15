Previous
Michelle and Snowball. by nicoleratley
Michelle and Snowball.

Snowball was being a snuggly angel, and Michelle came in to keep me company! I was so excited to give her the bag that I bought her from the Backstreet Boys concert.
15th June 2022

Nicole Ratley

@nicoleratley
My name is Nicole, and I live in Conroe, Texas with my husband and three-year-old daughter. We also live with my mother, step-father, sister, five...
