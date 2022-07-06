Previous
Next
My baby on Grandma’s lap! by nicoleratley
154 / 365

My baby on Grandma’s lap!

She just looked so cute with her little hood up, I had to get a picture. She was very interested in everyone’s sandwiches, but she wouldn’t take a bite. Very picky lately.
6th July 2022 6th Jul 22

Nicole Ratley

@nicoleratley
My name is Nicole, and I live in Conroe, Texas with my husband and three-year-old daughter. We also live with my mother, step-father, sister, five...
43% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise