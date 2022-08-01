Previous
My curious girl. by nicoleratley
180 / 365

My curious girl.

Today, Lorelai got to hold the Diya and Batti bowls that my friend sent me from India. She was very careful with them!
1st August 2022 1st Aug 22

Nicole Ratley

@nicoleratley
My name is Nicole, and I live in Conroe, Texas with my husband and three-year-old daughter. We also live with my mother, step-father, sister, five...
