Lorelai on the stepping stones. by nicoleratley
Lorelai on the stepping stones.

Grandpa added the finishing touches to her outside play area today. A kids trampoline that lights up! I was so excited to watch her jump on it. The backyard is her favorite place at home.
3rd August 2022 3rd Aug 22

Nicole Ratley

@nicoleratley
My name is Nicole, and I live in Conroe, Texas with my husband and three-year-old daughter. We also live with my mother, step-father, sister, five...
