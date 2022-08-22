Sign up
201 / 365
Snuggling with my new niece.
Michelle got this picture of me snuggling with my newborn great niece, Clementine. She’s such a sweet, beautiful baby!
22nd August 2022
22nd Aug 22
Nicole Ratley
@nicoleratley
My name is Nicole, and I live in Conroe, Texas with my husband and three-year-old daughter. We also live with my mother, step-father, sister, five...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
22nd August 2022 8:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
family
,
baby
,
texas
,
niece
,
conroe
