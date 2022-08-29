Previous
Sleepy snuggles. by nicoleratley
208 / 365

Sleepy snuggles.

I love it when she lays with me after nap time. Holding my baby is so peaceful.
29th August 2022 29th Aug 22

Nicole Ratley

@nicoleratley
My name is Nicole, and I live in Conroe, Texas with my husband and three-year-old daughter.
