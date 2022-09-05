Sign up
215 / 365
Lolo in our “fort”!
One of her favorite things is to hide under a blanket with one of us. We call it forts and ask her about her day. It’s such a special time with her.
5th September 2022
5th Sep 22
Nicole Ratley
@nicoleratley
My name is Nicole, and I live in Conroe, Texas with my husband and three-year-old daughter. We also live with my mother, step-father, sister, five...
216
photos
6
followers
16
following
59% complete
209
210
211
212
213
214
215
216
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
5th September 2022 11:11pm
Tags
family
,
texas
,
daughter
,
toddler
,
blanket
,
fort
,
conroe
