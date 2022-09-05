Previous
Lolo in our “fort”! by nicoleratley
215 / 365

Lolo in our “fort”!

One of her favorite things is to hide under a blanket with one of us. We call it forts and ask her about her day. It’s such a special time with her.
5th September 2022 5th Sep 22

Nicole Ratley

@nicoleratley
My name is Nicole, and I live in Conroe, Texas with my husband and three-year-old daughter. We also live with my mother, step-father, sister, five...
