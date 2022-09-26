Previous
My kid is so cool! by nicoleratley
236 / 365

My kid is so cool!

Eating organic gummy candy stars, and playing with our Oogie Boogies and her cable car.
26th September 2022

Nicole Ratley

@nicoleratley
My name is Nicole, and I live in Conroe, Texas with my husband and three-year-old daughter. We also live with my mother, step-father, sister, five...
64% complete

