My laptop! by nicoleratley
253 / 365

My laptop!

I wanted to put some of my sticker collection on my laptop in the hopes that it would make me feel less miserable when I work. So far it’s only made Lorelai curious.
13th October 2022 13th Oct 22

Nicole Ratley

@nicoleratley
My name is Nicole, and I live in Conroe, Texas with my husband and three-year-old daughter. We also live with my mother, step-father, sister, five...
