Silly girl! by nicoleratley
273 / 365

Silly girl!

Lolo kept pretending to pick my nose, so obviously I picked her nose!
2nd November 2022 2nd Nov 22

Nicole Ratley

@nicoleratley
My name is Nicole, and I live in Conroe, Texas with my husband and three-year-old daughter. We also live with my mother, step-father, sister, five...
