Bare-throated Tiger-Heron by nicoleweg
55 / 365

Bare-throated Tiger-Heron

24th February 2022 24th Feb 22

Nickw

ace
@nicoleweg
www.instagram.com/nicoleweg/
MaureenPP ace
Never heard of this bird - fascinating!
February 25th, 2022  
Elizabeth ace
Cool shot. I've never seen one of these before.
February 25th, 2022  
Diana ace
Lovely shot of this new to me bird too.
February 25th, 2022  
