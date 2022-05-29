Previous
Focus by nicoleweg
148 / 365

Focus

I would not want to be a small animal facing this
29th May 2022 29th May 22

Nickw

ace
@nicoleweg
www.instagram.com/nicoleweg/
Diana ace
I would not like to be standing in it's way with a camera, will probably drop it! Such a fabulous shot with those claws ready to grab something!
May 30th, 2022  
