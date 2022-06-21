Previous
Brants by nicoleweg
Brants

21st June 2022

Nickw

@nicoleweg
Diana ace
Oh how cute, lovely clear shot of these new to me ducks. I love their plumage and tones.
June 22nd, 2022  
Christina
Love the perspective - were you in the water?
June 22nd, 2022  
