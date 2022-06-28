Sign up
Fish Dinner
28th June 2022
Nickw
ace
@nicoleweg
www.instagram.com/nicoleweg/
Views
7
7
Comments
2
2
Fav's
2
2
Album
2022
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
27th May 2022 7:15am
Shutterbug
ace
Terrific capture. Beautiful details. Love the beautiful lighting on the eagle and the terrific details in the feathers.
June 29th, 2022
Diana
ace
Terrific capture of this beautiful bird, wonderful details nd plumage. Love how it is hanging on to it's catch!
June 29th, 2022
