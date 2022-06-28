Previous
Fish Dinner by nicoleweg
179 / 365

Fish Dinner

28th June 2022 28th Jun 22

Nickw

@nicoleweg
Shutterbug ace
Terrific capture. Beautiful details. Love the beautiful lighting on the eagle and the terrific details in the feathers.
June 29th, 2022  
Diana ace
Terrific capture of this beautiful bird, wonderful details nd plumage. Love how it is hanging on to it's catch!
June 29th, 2022  
