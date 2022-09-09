Previous
Next
Least Sandpipers by nicoleweg
252 / 365

Least Sandpipers

9th September 2022 9th Sep 22

Nickw

ace
@nicoleweg
www.instagram.com/nicoleweg/
69% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Bill ace
I love your depth of field on this shot. Wonderful focus on the lead sandpiper and lessoning focus as the birds move away.
September 10th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful details and dof.
September 10th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise