303 / 365
Immature Northern Harrier hunting over the marsh
Highly cropped, but I love these birds. They fly low and drop out of sight. They can be difficult to photograph.
30th October 2022
30th Oct 22
15
1
2
2022
NIKON Z 9
28th October 2022 11:14am
Bill
ace
Very nice capture. I agree that they are difficult to photograph.
October 30th, 2022
