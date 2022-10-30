Previous
Immature Northern Harrier hunting over the marsh by nicoleweg
Immature Northern Harrier hunting over the marsh

Highly cropped, but I love these birds. They fly low and drop out of sight. They can be difficult to photograph.
30th October 2022 30th Oct 22

Nickw

@nicoleweg
www.instagram.com/nicoleweg/
Bill ace
Very nice capture. I agree that they are difficult to photograph.
October 30th, 2022  
