316 / 365
Wedge-tailed Shearwater nestling
Will fledge soon
12th November 2022
12th Nov 22
Nickw
ace
@nicoleweg
www.instagram.com/nicoleweg/
Photo Details
Views
9
9
Comments
1
1
Fav's
3
3
Album
2022
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
8th November 2022 7:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Shutterbug
ace
Nice spotting. You have really captured the softness of the down.
November 13th, 2022
