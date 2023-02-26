Previous
Black Phoebe taking off by nicoleweg
Black Phoebe taking off

These guys are so much fun to photograph. They take off and repeatedly return to same spot. Very gregarious birds
26th February 2023 26th Feb 23

Nickw

@nicoleweg
www.instagram.com/nicoleweg/
Diana
Beautiful shot and timing.
February 27th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨
so good!
February 27th, 2023  
