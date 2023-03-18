Previous
Red-legged Honeycreeper by nicoleweg
Red-legged Honeycreeper

Belize
18th March 2023 18th Mar 23

Nickw

ace
@nicoleweg
www.instagram.com/nicoleweg/
Jane Pittenger ace
Talk about vibrant. What an amazing trip you are having
March 20th, 2023  
Nickw ace
@jgpittenger yes, it has been an amazing place for bird photography
March 20th, 2023  
Junan Heath ace
Gorgeous!
March 20th, 2023  
Elyse Klemchuk
What a gorgeous bird! Look at its red legs and its lighter blue head!
March 20th, 2023  
