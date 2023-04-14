Sign up
104 / 365
Rufous-tailed Hummingbird
14th April 2023
14th Apr 23
2
1
Nickw
ace
@nicoleweg
www.instagram.com/nicoleweg/
28% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Album
2023
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
12th March 2023 4:38am
Diana
ace
Awesome capture and such amazing colours! I hope you will be making a book of all these gorgeous birds you captured in Belize.
April 15th, 2023
Nickw
ace
@ludwigsdiana
It was an amazing trip. More birds than I could have dreamed of.
April 15th, 2023
