Previous
176 / 365
Santa Cruz Arboretum
I was doing some Macro work when this little hummer arrived and sat and watched me. I turned my 105 macro on her and to my surprised she let me get very close and take this.
25th June 2023
25th Jun 23
3
4
Nickw
ace
@nicoleweg
www.instagram.com/nicoleweg/
1656
photos
94
followers
86
following
48% complete
169
170
171
172
173
174
175
176
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
2023
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
19th June 2023 11:52am
Privacy
Public
Rick
ace
Wow, that is amazing. Awesome capture.
June 26th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A lovely image
June 26th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful capture!
June 26th, 2023
