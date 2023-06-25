Previous
Santa Cruz Arboretum by nicoleweg
Santa Cruz Arboretum

I was doing some Macro work when this little hummer arrived and sat and watched me. I turned my 105 macro on her and to my surprised she let me get very close and take this.
25th June 2023 25th Jun 23

Rick ace
Wow, that is amazing. Awesome capture.
June 26th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A lovely image
June 26th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful capture!
June 26th, 2023  
