203 / 365
Juvenile Peregrine Falcon
22nd July 2023
22nd Jul 23
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
2023
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
11th June 2023 4:00pm
Jane Pittenger
ace
This looks so familiar to me. For years there was a falcon nest up on a clif edge in Newport, OR. Unfortunately after the female was killed last year, there wasn’t a nest this year. The rocks were just like this as well as the flowers. Makes me kind of sad
July 22nd, 2023
