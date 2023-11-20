Sign up
Hawaiian Monk Seal
20th November 2023
20th Nov 23
4
4
Diana
ace
Such a magical close up, I feel as if I am sitting next to it.
November 20th, 2023
Nickw
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Thank you. I was half way down a beach with a long lens. They are very endangered and very illegal to approach. While I was shooting someone did go up, but was escorted away very quickly. Glad they get to rest in peace.
November 20th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Terrific capture.
November 20th, 2023
Junan Heath
ace
Fantastic capture!
November 20th, 2023
