Hawaiian Monk Seal by nicoleweg
324 / 365

Hawaiian Monk Seal

20th November 2023 20th Nov 23

Nickw

ace
@nicoleweg
www.instagram.com/nicoleweg/
Diana ace
Such a magical close up, I feel as if I am sitting next to it.
November 20th, 2023  
Nickw ace
@ludwigsdiana Thank you. I was half way down a beach with a long lens. They are very endangered and very illegal to approach. While I was shooting someone did go up, but was escorted away very quickly. Glad they get to rest in peace.
November 20th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
Terrific capture.
November 20th, 2023  
Junan Heath ace
Fantastic capture!
November 20th, 2023  
