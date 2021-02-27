Previous
Western Bluebird by nicoleweg
Western Bluebird

We don't see many of these. This one was not cooperating. This was the best photo I could get. Pretty little guy though.
27th February 2021 27th Feb 21

Nickw

@nicoleweg
www.instagram.com/nicoleweg/
Esther Rosenberg ace
A great capture, love their colors.
February 28th, 2021  
Diana ace
Beautiful shot.
February 28th, 2021  
