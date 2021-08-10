Previous
Next
Short-billed Dowitchers by nicoleweg
222 / 365

Short-billed Dowitchers

10th August 2021 10th Aug 21

Nickw

ace
@nicoleweg
www.instagram.com/nicoleweg/
60% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Junko Y ace
That one is making direct eye contact with you! And I like how they are all three busy drinking with their heads down. (perhaps you've done this before, if you bent your knees to be more at eye level then the water surface flattens for the reflection . . . )
August 11th, 2021  
Nickw ace
@jyokota LOL. I’ve been known to lay down in the sand. I’m sure people think I’m crazy.
August 11th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise