Breaking Wave on a Frigid Day. by njmauthor
Breaking Wave on a Frigid Day.

A cold day at the beach is better than a warm day in the snow. I was super happy to be on the beach at all.
29th January 2022 29th Jan 22

Noelle Myers

@njmauthor
