Photo 583
Suncatcher
In the sun, some jade plants develop a lovely red edge.
Still playing along with Abstract August.
6th August 2022
6th Aug 22
Nada
ace
@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I learned to pay attention and to see the joy...
583
photos
132
followers
158
following
6
365
iPhone 13 Pro Max
5th August 2022 1:54pm
iphone
,
red
,
green
,
plant
,
sun
,
snapseed
,
abstractaug2022
