Previous
Icarus by njmom3
Photo 975

Icarus

I don’t think her wings will melt.
1st October 2023 1st Oct 23

Nada

ace
@njmom3
January 2023: And just like that, I start my third year. Still using an iPhone. Still seeking the beauty in my ordinary day to day...
267% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
The wings frame the sun beautifully.
October 2nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise