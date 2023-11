The Power of Erosion

The geology of these areas is unbelievable! Thousands (millions?) of years ago, this was a contiguous peak. Erosion moves the “softest” material first, leaving gaps and ultimately these structures that look like shark fins. The process will continue over thousands of years eroding portions. The structure may crumble over time or create the magnificent arches this area is known for.



From this vantage point, what lies within could not be guessed at.



The cloudy day definitely added to the drama!