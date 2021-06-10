Previous
Wildly Beautiful by nodrognai
65 / 365

Wildly Beautiful

While walking my dog these lovely wild roses growing at the roadside caught my eye. I immediately thought I would be very happy to have them blooming in my garden
10th June 2021 10th Jun 21

Ian George

I have been interested in photography on and off for a number of years since I retired. Since my retirement I have sought a project every...
