Can you see me? by northy
Photo 4499

Can you see me?

I’m vaguely reflected in this lens of the ancient camera at the bed and breakfast we stayed at in Niagara on the lake…. There was the most amazing collection of vintage cameras there…. This one was HUGE!!!!!!
11th August 2024 11th Aug 24

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
kali ace
you could tag this for get pushed as well
August 12th, 2024  
☠northy ace
@kali66 i thought of that, but it’s a day early…. And really it’s not a shiny metallic surface 🙃
August 12th, 2024  
