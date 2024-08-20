Previous
Waiting for the train…. And a request… by northy
Photo 4508

Waiting for the train…. And a request…

Please please please…. I don’t care how awesome your choice in music is…. If you are going to listen to it in public…. At stupid o’clock in the morning…. Please please please use ear buds!!!!!!!

He had some folk music playing on his phone at full volume…. It was actually quite nice…. But not what i needed to be listening to on the subway platform before dawn….🥴

(Admittedly - the music was better than his usual modus operandi which is to have a phone convo with someone on “hands free”… 😔)
20th August 2024 20th Aug 24

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
1235% complete

Dianne ace
Great leading lines.
August 21st, 2024  
