Sunset through the blinds by nzkites
146 / 365

Sunset through the blinds

Today as the sun was setting I realised it won't be long before we are No Fixed Abode and out there all the time.

https://365project.org/nzkites/extras/2020-01-24 Alt image.
24th January 2020 24th Jan 20

NZkites

