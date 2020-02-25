Sign up
Dis-join-ted
The way things seem I'm my world at the moment! I am expecting that they will all come together as one soon!
25th February 2020
25th Feb 20
NZkites
ace
@nzkites
My name is John, I live in New Zealand and have been interested in photography for a long time. Over the last couple of years,...
197
photos
27
followers
60
following
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Moto G (5S) Plus
Taken
25th February 2020 11:24pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
b&w
,
for2020
