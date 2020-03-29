Day Four

Well, its Day Four of the Nation Wide lockdown and we decide to venture out for some supplies, as we drive to the supermarket there are hardly any cars on the road as we expected, this was good to see. As we drove into the carpark it looked like it was not super busy. I put on a mask, my glasses and disposable gloves and walked toward the entrance it was apparent there was a queue. As one person exited someone else was allowed to enter, we were told to collect a trolley as we passed the line inside (they had all been sterilised) and we were to stay at least 2m from other people. The shop was well stocked with everything except hand sanitizer. I fell sorry for the staff as they were having to put themselves at risk and yet are some of the lowest paid in the country. Thanks to all involved.

Then on to our normal fuel stop for a top-up, this is where I took today's photo of the estuary.